No precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 20

On January 20, 2024, the greater part of Kazakhstan is still to be under the influence of the extensive anticyclone, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the weather with no precipitation is to linger. Only the west, south, and southeast of the country are to see unstable weather conditions with snow, ground blizzard, black ice, and strong wind predicted. Heavy snow is forecast for the southeast of the country.

Fog is expected across the country.