No precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will settle in most parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west and northwest of the country will see precipitation in the form of fog, blizzard, and wind.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 28 mps in North Kazakhstan regions.



Parts of Pavlodar, Turkestan, Karaganda, Akmola, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.



Blizzard is forecast for West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions.