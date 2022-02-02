No precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur weather with no precipitation is expected in much of Kazakhstan on February 2. The west and northwest of the country will be under the influence of weather fronts causing precipitation, black ice and high wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwest. The country is to brace in places for fog, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to see fog in the north as well as wind at 15-20mps in the northwest.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the north and southeast as well as ice-slick in the northeast and east at night.

Mangistau region’s west is to expect ice-slick and the northeast and south are to brace for fog.

The south of Kostanay region is to see fog, while the north and west are to expect high wind at 15-20mps, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the morning and afternoon.

Almaty region is to brace for fog in the north, south, and east as well as 17-22mps wind in the area of Zhalanashkol.

Fog is expected in the south, mountainous areas of Turkestan, west, north and center of Atyrau, east of North Kazakhstan, north, south of Pavlodar, north of East Kazakhstan, center of Kyzylorda regions as well as north of Karaganda region at night.