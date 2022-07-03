No precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan July 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that showers, thunderstorms, stiff wind will hit western, southwestern and northern Kazakhstan on July 3. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpour is forecast to douse the east and south of West Kazakhstan region, west, north and east of Atyrau, west and north of Aktobe regions.

Scorching heat will grip most of Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Ulytau, and Zhambyl regions.

High fire hazard is expected to persist in most of Kyzylorda, west of Zhetysu, west and east of Abai, south of Ulytau, southeast of Karaganda, south of Zhambyl, center of Pavlodar, north and east of Turkistan regions.

No precipitation, 7-12 mps wind and warm summer-like weather are in store for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Temperature will climb to +32, +34°C in Almaty city.