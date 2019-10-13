EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:39, 13 October 2019 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast for Sunday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 13 major part of the territory of Kazakhstan will be influenced by the anticyclone spur.

    However, the atmospheric fronts will pass through the western, northwestern and northern regions of the republic bringing strong wind, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog will blanket Zhambyl region. Rude wind of 15-20 m / s is also predicted here.

    Kazhydromet predicted foggy weather in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m / s.

    Fog is also forecast in Akmola, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau region during night hours.

    Wind gusting to 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard persists in Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the western and southeastern parts of Karaganda, the southeastern areas of West Kazakhstan, and the northeastern part of East Kazakhstan regions.

