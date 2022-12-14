EN
    07:49, 14 December 2022 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 14, most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Kazhydromet says.

    Snowfall and ground blizzard are expected in eastern, northeastern, and southwestern parts only.

    Rain and snow are forecast in southwestern areas.

    Wind speed will increase across the country.

    Fog will blanket northern and southern regions. Ice-slick is forecast in southwestern regions.


