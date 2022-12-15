EN
    07:30, 15 December 2022 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of Kazakhstan territory still remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone, due to which no precipitation is expected today.

    Snowfall and ice-slick are forecast in southern and western regions, according to Kazhydromet.

    Gusty wind up to 15-20m/s will hit southeastern, southern, and central parts.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay region, mountainous areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl regions as well as Mangistau region.


