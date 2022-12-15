No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of Kazakhstan territory still remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone, due to which no precipitation is expected today.

Snowfall and ice-slick are forecast in southern and western regions, according to Kazhydromet.

Gusty wind up to 15-20m/s will hit southeastern, southern, and central parts.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region, mountainous areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl regions as well as Mangistau region.