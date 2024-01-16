No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 16

On Tuesday, January 16, most areas of Kazakhstan still remain under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which no precipitation is forecast, Kazinform News Agency reports via Kazhydromet.

Western, southern and southeastern regions only will see unstable weather with snowfall and blizzard. Heavy snowfall will hit mountainous districts of southern regions.

Foggy and windy conditions are forecast countrywide.

Ice slick is predicted for southeastern areas.