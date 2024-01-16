EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:50, 16 January 2024 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 16

    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 16
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorberkov/Kazinform

    On Tuesday, January 16, most areas of Kazakhstan still remain under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which no precipitation is forecast, Kazinform News Agency reports via Kazhydromet.

    Western, southern and southeastern regions only will see unstable weather with snowfall and blizzard. Heavy snowfall will hit mountainous districts of southern regions.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast countrywide.

    Ice slick is predicted for southeastern areas.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!