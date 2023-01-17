No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almost all the territory of the country will remain under the impact of the vast northwestern anti-cyclone on January 17 with no precipitation forecast, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet, the national weather service.

Snowfall, strong wind and ground blizzard are expected in eastern regions. Fog will blanket southern parts of the country.

Nighttime severe frosts up to -25-26°C will persist in northern, eastern regions as well as in mountainous areas of Zhetysu and Almaty regions.