    00:30, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 25

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will remain today under the impact of the vast northwestern anti-cyclone, with no precipitation forecast, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, ground blizzard and strong wind will hit northern, eastern regions only.

    Fog will descend in northern, western and southern regions.

    Nighttime temperatures will drop to -28°C in northern and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
