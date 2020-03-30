No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will dominate in most regions of the country on March 30. Fog and gusting wind are forecast in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts.

As Kazhydromet informs, dust storm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23mps will strike Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. An 18mps is predicted for Karaganda region as well.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau and Atyrau region will also see windy weather tomorrow.

Wind speed in the area on Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 15-20mps.

A 16mps wind will hit Aktobe region.



