No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast across the country on October 26, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, northern and eastern parts only will see rain, black ice and gusting wind. Fog is expected in some areas.

Foggy weather is predicted for Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20mps.

Black ice is expected in some areas of the North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan region.