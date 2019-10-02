No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in Kazakhstan October 2, Kazhydromet informs. Western regions and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan will see rains. Fog and a 15-20mps wind are expected in some parts as well.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Zhambyl and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20mps in the daytime in Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions and at night in the West Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions and North Kazkahstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.

Extremely high fire risk persists in most areas of Turkestan region, in eastern part of Kyzylorda region, in northern part of Zhambyl region, in western and southern areas of Karaganda region, in southern area of the West Kazakhstan region and in northern part of the East Kazakhstan region.