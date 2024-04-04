No precipitation forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan Apr 4

On Thursday, April 4, most parts of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, due to the impact of Western Anticyclone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Rainy weather is predicted for western and southern regions only.

Thunderstorm will hit south of Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket across the country, with wind speed intensifying in western and southern regions.

Squall will batter Turkistan region.