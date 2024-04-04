EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:15, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    No precipitation forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan Apr 4

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    On Thursday, April 4, most parts of Kazakhstan will enjoy  weather without precipitation, due to the impact of Western Anticyclone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Rainy weather is predicted for western and southern regions only.

    Thunderstorm will hit south of Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket across the country, with wind speed  intensifying in western and southern regions.

    Squall will batter Turkistan region.

    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
