No precipitation in Kazakhstan Jan 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Snowfall and blizzard are forecast in eastern, north-eastern and south-eastern regions only.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Atyrau region will increase up to 17-22 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s in the daytime. Fog and black ice are expected in some.

Fog, snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket Akmola and Karaganda regions. Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per and blizzard are forecast there at night too.

Gust wind at 15-20 m per s and blizzard are forecast in East Kazakhstan and at night in Pavlodar regions.

Wind speed in Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-23 m per s.

Fog and ice-slick are forecast in parts of Almaty region.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Zhambyl region.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will cover parts of Kyzylorda region.