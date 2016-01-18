EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:58, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    No precipitation in Kazakhstan Jan 18

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Snowfall and blizzard are forecast in eastern, north-eastern and south-eastern regions only.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Atyrau region will increase up to 17-22 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s in the daytime. Fog and black ice are expected in some.

    Fog, snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

    Fog will blanket Akmola and Karaganda regions. Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per and blizzard are forecast there at night too.

    Gust wind at 15-20 m per s and blizzard are forecast in East Kazakhstan and at night in Pavlodar regions.

    Wind speed in Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-23 m per s.

    Fog and ice-slick are forecast in parts of Almaty region.

    Fog, ice-slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Zhambyl region.

    Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will cover parts of Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!