No precipitation in Kazakhstan Jan 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, January 21. Snowfall and fog are possible only in south-western and north-western parts.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard, wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog, black ice and blizzard are possible in some areas of Aktobe region.

Fog, snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in some areas of the South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.