No precipitation in Kazakhstan Jan 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast on Monday in majority of Kazakhstan regions. Fog, ice slick and blizzard are expected in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard and fog as well as stiff wind are forecast for Akmola, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and ice slick and stiff wind are expected in the West Kazakhstan region.

Black ice, fog and nighttime wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for some areas in Atyrau region.

Snow drift and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s, are forecast for Pavlodar region.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for the North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Snow drift is expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Gusts of wind in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol will reach 18-23 m per s with fog to blanket some areas.

Fog will descend in Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Karaganda regions. Snow drift is expected in some areas of Mangystau region.