    07:10, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6

    No precipitation in Kazakhstan Oct 27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan October 27. Frontal type precipitation, fog and ice glaze are forecast in parts of western and north-western regions of the country.

    As Kazhydromet informs, wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase up to 17-22 m per sec. Some areas of Kostanay region will have foggy and windy (15-20 m per sec) weather. Ice glaze is also expected there. Fog will blanket parts of Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog is also forecast in Atyrau region in the morning.

