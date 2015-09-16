No precipitation in Kazakhstan on Sep 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most regions of Kazakhstan will have weather without precipitation on September 16 with local showers to hit western parts of the country. Strong wind and fog are expected in some areas.

Fog is forecast for some areas in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. In some areas of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions and in the morning and at midday in South Kazakhstan region wind speed will increase up to 15-20 meters per second. Some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan region will be stricken by freeze. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.