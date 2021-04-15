No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Apr 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will remain under the influence of the huge anticyclone, resulting in the weather with no precipitation. Only the south, southwest are to expect thunderstorm in places due to the weather fronts. The country will brace for occasional fog, wind as well as dust storm in the south and southwest, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for 15-20mps wind accompanied with dust storm. Hail is likely to hit at daytime.

15-20mps wind is expected in some areas of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Fog is expected locally in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan as well as in Pavlodar and Mangistau regions at night.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district is to see in places 15-20mps wind.