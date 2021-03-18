No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Mar 18

EN
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstani meteorologists predict thunderstorm may hit Mangistau region. The region will also be blanketed by dust storm.

    Wind is forecast to gust up to 22-28 in Mangistau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions.

    Parts of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of ground blizzard will be high in Aktobe region.

    Ice slick will cover roads in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.


