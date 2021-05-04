No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on May 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will remain under the influence of an anticyclone spur, resulting in the weather mostly without precipitation, on May 4. Only the northeast, west are to expect in places rain and the west – occasional thunderstorm due to the weather fronts. The country will brace for high wind as well as dust storm in the south and fog in the north at night and in the morning, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for dust storm and 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 25mps at daytime.

15-20mps wind is to hit locally Pavlodar region at night, Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions during the day. Dust storm is expected in Turkestan region, thunderstorm – in West Kazakhstan region, and fog in places – in North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime, is expected in some areas of Zhambyl region.

Air temperature is to dip as low as minus 3 degrees Celsius locally in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night.