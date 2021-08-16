No precipitation in store for much of Kazakhstan in next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the upcoming three days, Kazinform reports.

The extensive anticyclone still affecting the weather conditions in Kazakhstan is predicted to lead to the weather with no precipitation. Only the north, east, and southeast are to see brief rainfalls, thunderstorm, hail, and gusty wind due to weather fronts.

Temperature is to rise to 25-32 degrees Celsius in the north, 25-37 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast, and 20-31 degrees Celsius in the center during the day. The country’s west is to brace for no precipitation and 32-43 degrees Celsius temperature due to the warm and dry air masses from the regions of Iran.