EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 30 September 2019 | GMT +6

    No precipitation, nighttime frosts forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 1-3

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation with nighttime frosts is forecast in Kazakhstan on October 1-3, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    «The anti-cyclone drifting now to Kazakhstan has caused cessation of precipitation and cold snap in most regions of the country. With the movement of the anti-cyclone to the northeast, to the south of Western Siberia, the mercury will rise up and will be close to the average normal indicators,» the meteorological service says.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!