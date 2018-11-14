No precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 14, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause some snow in northeastern Kazakhstan. There will be no precipitation in other regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Zhambyl region, patchy fog, low-drifting snow, and wind strengthening between 15 and 20 meters per second are expected.

Turkestan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions will see a 15-20 m/s strong wind. Besides, there will be some patches of fog in Turkestan region.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

As to East Kazakhstan region, there will be blowing snow.