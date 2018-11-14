EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:25, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    No precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 14, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause some snow in northeastern Kazakhstan. There will be no precipitation in other regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In Zhambyl region, patchy fog, low-drifting snow, and wind strengthening between 15 and 20 meters per second are expected.

    Turkestan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions will see a 15-20 m/s strong wind. Besides, there will be some patches of fog in Turkestan region.

    Patchy fog is also predicted in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

    As to East Kazakhstan region, there will be blowing snow.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!