    07:51, 01 April 2022 | GMT +6

    No precipitations expected Apr 1 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No precipitations are expected on April 1 in Kazakhstan. Snow and rain are set to batter only the country’s northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog and ice-slick, ground blizzard, and high wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected today in North Kazakhstan.

    Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are to grip Kostanay region.

    Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola region sets are to brace for fog and wild wind of 15-20 m/s, while high wind is predicted to sweep through Alakol Lakes district in Almaty region.

    Fog is to blanket Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions on Friday.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
