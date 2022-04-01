No precipitations expected Apr 1 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No precipitations are expected on April 1 in Kazakhstan. Snow and rain are set to batter only the country’s northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and ice-slick, ground blizzard, and high wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected today in North Kazakhstan.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are to grip Kostanay region.

Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola region sets are to brace for fog and wild wind of 15-20 m/s, while high wind is predicted to sweep through Alakol Lakes district in Almaty region.

Fog is to blanket Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions on Friday.