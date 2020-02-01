No precipitations expected in Kazakhstan Feb 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most of Kazakhstan is expected today, February 1, to enjoy weather without precipitations with fog, black ice and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is forecast to blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, east Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice is to grip Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting 17-22, 27 m/s is to batter today Almaty region.

Aktobe region is also set to brace for strong wind rolling through the region in the nighttime at a speed of 18 m/s.