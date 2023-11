ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by a vast anticyclone bringing weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Extremely high fire threat persists in the most Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Abai, Pavlodar regions locally.

Fire risk remains high in Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau regions locally, while ground frosts are expected in East Kazakhstan at nighttime.