TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:11, 21 April 2020 | GMT +6

    No precipitations forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the cyclone which bring weather without precipitations, while the west and northwest are to face rain and thunderstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind is expected to hit today Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm is to roll through Mangistau, Atyrau regions. Fog is predicted to blanket North Kazakhstan in the nighttime.

    Strong wind is also set to sweep through Aktobe region.

