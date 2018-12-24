No precipitations in three days to come, Astana weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air temperature in Astana is not to go above -17 degrees Celsius on Monday through Wednesday, the Astana city administration's website reads.

No precipitations are expected today in the capital city of Kazakhstan. Mercury will drop to -26-28 degrees Celsius in the night to hit -20-22 degrees Celsius during the day, Kazhydromet reports.



On December 25 the air temperature will plunge to -30-32 in the night and settle at -20-22 degrees Celsius during the day. On Wednesday Astana will face wind blowing 5-10 m/s, some sun. No precipitations are predicted with mercury showing a temperature of -17-19 degrees Celsius.