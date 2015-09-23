No price rises for domestic flights in Kazakhstan - B. Seidakhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prices for domestic flights in Kazakhstan are not expected to rise, head of the committee for civil aviation of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Beken Seidakhmetov told at the CCS press conference.

"There are no plans to increase prices for domestic flights in Kazakhstan," B. Seidakhmetov told.

However, head of the international relations and aircraft transportation department Saltanat Tompiyeva noted that the prices for international flights might increase.

"First of all, I would like to note that despite the floating exchange rate the tariffs for domestic flights remained the same. The prices rise for international flights and it is explained by the fact that about 70% of the companies' expenses are in foreign currency. Foreign companies have foreign currency on default in their booking systems and when booking a ticket the system converts the price into tenge automatically. Thereat, if a passenger buys a ticket outside of Kazakhstan the tariff doesn't change for him, but if a passenger buys a ticket in Kazakhstan its price is converted into tenge in accordance with the exchange rate," S. Tompiyeva said.