No rain predicted in Kazakhstan Oct 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of the country on October 25, Kazhydromet says. Rain will fall in western regions only. Strong wind and fog are predicted for some areas.

Wind speed in Zhalanashkol area in Almaty region will increase to 17-22m/s.



Gusting wind will hit Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.



Strong wind is forecast for Mangistau region and in the daytime in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.