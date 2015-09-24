EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:22, 24 September 2015 | GMT +6

    No rains in Kazakhstan Sep 24

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on September 24.

    Unstable weather with local showers and strong wind remains in northern, eastern and central regions of the country. Fog is possible in the morning and at night in some areas. East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will have foggy weather in the morning and at night. Wind speed here will increase up to 15-22 meters per second. Strong wind ( 15-22 meters per second) is forecast in parts of Pavlodar region at night and in Kyzylorda region in the daytime. Strong wind (15-22 meters per second) is expected also in some areas of South Kazakhstan region in the daytime in Mangystau region which will be hit by a dust storm too. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in parts of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!