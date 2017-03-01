No referendum on amendments to Constitution - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev explained why the amendments to the Constitution will be passed through the Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A month has passed since I suggested amending the Constitution. During this time the working group has done a great job. There was an active discussion and a lot of proposals concerning amendments to the Constitution. We closely followed al processes and consulted with members of the working group on many issues. All the proposals were discussed in detail. Now we need to decide how to continue the work", he said.

Head of State reminded that in the amendments to the Constitution were already made that way.

"Our Constitution says that we can amend the Constitution through a referendum or the Parliament. It is up to President to decide. Therefore I used my constitutional right. We are not going to make major changes in the political system. And given the urgency and importance of the work for the country and people I have decided to pass amendments through the Parliament", he said.