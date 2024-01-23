No repeating tremors are predicted - Almaty emergencies authorities

Chief of Almaty Emergencies Department Nurlan Atygayev addressed the residents and guests of the city in connection with information and messages spread in social media on repeating earthquakes, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The information on the repeating devastating earthquake which occurred at around 5:00 am is false. The Institute of Seismology predicts no repeating tremors, he said.

He also urged the locals to remain calm and trust only the representatives of emergencies authorities and official data.