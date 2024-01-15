EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:29, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    No reports about Kazakhstani injured in Yemen – Kazakh MFA

    Foreign affairs
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there are no reports about Kazakhstanis injured in Yemen, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov revealed at a press briefing there are no nationals of Kazakhstan registered with the consular service in Yemen. Hence, there are no reports about Kazakhstanis injured there, he added.

    The U.S. and UK militaries carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen last week for attacking ships in the Red Sea.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!