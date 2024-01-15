No reports about Kazakhstani injured in Yemen – Kazakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there are no reports about Kazakhstanis injured in Yemen, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov revealed at a press briefing there are no nationals of Kazakhstan registered with the consular service in Yemen. Hence, there are no reports about Kazakhstanis injured there, he added.

The U.S. and UK militaries carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen last week for attacking ships in the Red Sea.