No room for error: Kazakhstan and Japan call for nuclear disarmament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Goi Peace Foundation, Hiroo Saionji, expressed his opinion on why some countries resist nuclear disarmament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Of course, as compared to the bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima during the Second World War, the destructive power of modern nuclear weapons is different. Moreover, the number of nuclear weapons that currently exist in the world is enough to destroy all mankind and nature. In other words, if one day nuclear weapons are used, this will be a tragedy not of one country or territory but the entire mankind. Therefore, if we do not want destruction or tragedy, we cannot use nuclear weapons," Hiroo Saionji said at the opening of "Kazakhstan-Japan Cooperation in Nuclear Disarmament: One Destiny, Common Goals" International Conference.

"So, what is the point of having something created with great efforts but not being able to use it? There is an opinion that this is for deterrence purposes. Indeed, I do not rule out such a role, especially during the Cold Wars. However, it is still doubtful whether deterrence is actually effective for the future," he added.



It should be mentioned that the World Peace Prayer Society, a non-sectarian pacifist organization (which is a subsidiary of the Foundation), calling for praying for peace, regardless of race, religion and politics, created its motto as "May Peace Prevail On Earth" in five languages (English, French, German, Russian, and Kazakh).