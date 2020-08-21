No side effects recorded among inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM All volunteers inoculated with the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology are in good health, no side effects have been registered.

The clinical trials are scheduled to be completed in September, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.





«All inoculated volunteers are feeling well.To date, the first vaccination was administered to 57 volunteers, while 43 received placebo. Six volunteers noted soreness at the injection site. The soreness was insignificant and of a short-term nature (1-2 days). No side effects were observed among the volunteers,» the statement reads, TASS reports.

The agency added that the EpiVacCorona vaccine produces an immune response after double administration with the interval of 14-21 days. To date, only one volunteer has been inoculated twice. «Clinical trials are planned to be completed in September 2020,» the sanitary watchdog concluded.

On August 11, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the vaccine.