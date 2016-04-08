No threat of flood to Astana International Airport - MIA Emergencies Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An operational group of the Municipal Emergencies Department has surveyed today the territory of the Astana International Airport. As they found out, water level in the Lake Maibalyk is not critical, Kazinform refers to Ruslan Imankulov, Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee.

According to him, there is not flooding threat to the territory and runway of the International Airport of Astana.



As is known, melt-water and heavy rains led to accumulation of water around the Airport.



The Airport management took measures on disposal of surface water from the adjusting areas by installing two flowing channels.



Presently, the staff of the Airport and emergencies departments of Astana and Akmola region - 13 people in total - are involved in monitoring the level of water around the Airport.