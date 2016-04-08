EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:43, 08 April 2016 | GMT +6

    No threat of flood to Astana International Airport - MIA Emergencies Committee

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An operational group of the Municipal Emergencies Department has surveyed today the territory of the Astana International Airport. As they found out, water level in the Lake Maibalyk is not critical, Kazinform refers to Ruslan Imankulov, Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    According to him, there is not flooding threat to the territory and runway of the International Airport of Astana.

    As is known, melt-water and heavy rains led to accumulation of water around the Airport.

    The Airport management took measures on disposal of surface water from the adjusting areas by installing two flowing channels.

    Presently, the staff of the Airport and emergencies departments of Astana and Akmola region - 13 people in total - are involved in monitoring the level of water around the Airport.

    Tags:
    Astana Ministry of Internal Affairs News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!