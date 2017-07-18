No time to relax - Kazakh PM about GDP growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed central and local executive bodies to keep up the economic growth pace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There is major work to be done in the second half of the year, we need to retain this pace. We, both central and local executive state bodies, do not need to relax, and in the future it is necessary to ensure growth in the economic sectors," he told a Government session.

He noted that despite the good results, it is necessary to monitor the expenditure budget. "We see that there are laggards. I think we still have time, we will catch up," added B.Sagintayev.

Earlier, the Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, reported on the country economic development for the six months of the year. According to him, in June this year, the GDP grew by 4.2 percent. At the end of his speech, he stressed that the economy of Kazakhstan could face certain challenges.