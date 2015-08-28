EN
    17:27, 28 August 2015 | GMT +6

    No victims reported in KTZ fire

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the latest data, the area of the fire, which had damaged the roof of the extension to KTZ building, made 100 square meters.

    8 special vehicles and 32 firemen were involved in fire extinguishing. Due to their immediate and precise actions the fire was localized at 16:38 and liquidated at 16:56. No victims and injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is investigated now, the emergencies department of Astana informs.

