No violations at early Majilis elections, int’l observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International observers from Serbia, Italy and Türkiye found no violations at the early Majilis and maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan so far, Kazinform reports.

Observer Stefano Vernole from Italy visited three election precincts and recorded no election violations in Astana.

An observer from Türkiye, Mehmet Akkan Suver, noted a great number of people willing to cast their votes and take part in the country’s political country. He visited 10 polling places.

As earlier reported, 61 CIS IPA observers monitor the elections in Kazakhstan.Observers from Norway and Poland positively assessed the holding of elections.

Richard Weitz, the Senior Fellow at the Wikistrat Global Consultancy, a member of the U.S. independent observer mission, visited 12 election stations in Almaty so far.

He said he has not seen any violations so far. «All was quiet. There are few voters as of now,» he said.