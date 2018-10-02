EN
    17:01, 02 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Nobel Physics Prize awarded to trio of scientists from US, France, Canada

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to scientists Arthur Ashkin of the US, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

    The inventions being honored this year have revolutionized laser physics," the Academy said in a statement, TASS reports.

    "Arthur Ashkin invented optical tweezers that grab particles, atoms, viruses and other living cells with their laser beam fingers. This new tool allowed Ashkin to realise an old dream of science fiction - using the radiation pressure of light to move physical objects," the statement notes.

    "Strickland and Mourou's newly invented technique, called chirped pulse amplification, CPA, soon became standard for subsequent high-intensity lasers," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

    Photo credit - AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

