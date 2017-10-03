EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:39, 03 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to 3 scientists for gravitational waves discovery

    None
    None
    COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM US scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, EFE reports with reference to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

    "Pioneers Rainer Weiss and Kip S.Thorne, together with Barry C. Barish, the scientist and leader who brought the project to completion, ensured that four decades of effort led to gravitational waves finally being observed," the statement said

    Tags:
    Science and research Interesting facts and stories World News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!