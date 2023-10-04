EN
    17:20, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Nobel Prize laureates in Chemistry announced

    Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for research in quantum dots
    Photo: nobelprize.org

    Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots," Anadolu reported.

    "The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so tiny that their size determines their properties," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

    "These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things."

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
