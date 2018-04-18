Nobel Prize winner becomes Doctor Honoris Causa of Kazakh university

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Turkish-American biochemist and molecular biologist Aziz Sancar visited one of the top-ranking universities in Almaty and was honored with Doctor Honoris Causa title, Kazinform reports.

While in Almaty, Sancar, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2015 along with Tomas Lindahl and Paul L. Modrich for their mechanistic studies of DNA repair, met with professors and students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



During the meeting, Aziz Sancar noted that scientists of the Turkic-speaking and Central Asian countries should unite and propel science to a new level.



In his remarks at the meeting, the Turkish-American biochemist stressed that the U.S. and China are far ahead of the Turkic countries in terms of scientific achievements and new technologies. In ancient times scientists and philosophers of the East and Asia were known to the world.



According to him, today Turkish-speaking countries are lagging behind Europe and the West. China is now the leading nation in the publication of science and engineering research.



Sancar believes it is high time to revive the glory of Asian scientists and that would be possible only with necessary resourses and good financing. The biochemist admitted that he had been given a chance to do his DNA research in the U.S. and it took him 45 years.



He encouraged students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to study, research and look for opportunities to do their work.







The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University honored Nobel Prize winner Aziz Sancar with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa and a golden medal for his hefty contribution to science and education.



Rector of the university Galymkair Mutanov said that thanks to such researchers as Aziz Sancar Turkic world's science is renowned globally.



Born in Turkey, Aziz Sancar lives and works in the U.S. He is the professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and a member of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.