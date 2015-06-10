Noble ideas of Congress of Religious Leaders supported by global community - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions presents an opportunity to create an effective instrument of global tolerance and interaction in the 21st century, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stated at the 5th Congress in Astana on Wednesday.

"Astana for the fifth time welcomes participants and guests of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. We've gathered here under the dome of the Palace of Peace and Accord... to create the great history of tolerance, global dialogue of cultures and religions. We write it page by page, even in the times of hardships. We, the politicians and religious leaders, are united by responsibility to humankind... This is the first time Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization Ban Ki-moon participates in the Congress," President Nazarbayev said, stressing that his participation attaches great importance to the dialogue of religious leaders in Astana. The Kazakh President also noted that noble ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are widely supported by the global community. "The congress gives the world a chance to overcome the longstanding stereotypes in inter-faith relations and create an effective instrument of global tolerance and interaction in the 21st century," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.