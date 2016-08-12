Nobody thought I would take that risk - Nijat Rahimov

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Nobody thought that I would take that risk and try a 214 kg clean and jerk, Kazakhstani weightlifter, Olympic champion, Nijat Rahimov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

- Congratulate you on winning the gold! How do you feel being the Olympic champion?

- Thank you. I have not realized it completely. I am just thinking, "Am I really the Olympic champion now?" I do not have a lot of feelings now. It's like a dream now.

- After the snatch you were losing 12 kilograms to a Chinese weightlifter. Did you admit that you could become the Olympic champion then?

- Of course, I thought about it. I thought if he could beat me in snatch, so I could beat him in clean and jerk. Besides, I was thinking, "If Kazakhstan helped me to get this high in my career, I can help Kazakhstan to get its flag high here in Rio". If I did not come to Kazakhstan I doubt I could become the Olympic champion. It's all possible thanks to Kazakhstan. My victory is Kazakhstan's victory.

- Have you ever lifted 214 kg in clean and jerk at training?

- Well, being honest with you I can say that this is my personal best. This was the first time I lifted it, and it happened here at the Olympic Games. I took that risk to give Kazakhstan the gold medal of the Games.

- Did head trainer Alexey Ni tell you to go for that weight or it was your idea?

- We discussed this moment together and decided to go for it. He asked me if I could do it to become a champion. I did not hesitate, and said that I was ready.

- Did he believe you that you could do it?

- I did not even think too much, I just said that I would do it. God gave me strength to do it.

- Did the Chinese weightlifter tell you anything after your successful attempt at 214 kg?

- No matter what he had to say when the entire world saw me take the gold medal from him. The Chinese team already thought that they had that gold medal. Nobody thought that I would take that risk.

- Thank you very much for the conversation.