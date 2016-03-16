ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has held an extraordinary congress today under the chairmanship of its Chief Timur Kulibayev.

Those attending the event were heads of national sports federations, sportsmen and representatives of the country’s sports communities. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly partook in the meeting too.

The participants approved the updated Charter of the NOC and composition of the management board of the General Assembly and the Executive Committee.

The composition of the Executive Committee will hence include 15 people and the term of their service will make four years.

The Commission consists of at least five acting Olympic athletes or sportsmen who participated in the previous four Olympic Games. The term of office of the Commission will be four years.

The participants were also presented a medal stand apparel of the national team for the oncoming 31st Olympic Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro.

The uniform was designed with the consideration of all remarks of the members of the Commission. As reported earlier, the Commission includes Olympic champions Olga Shishigina, Serik Sapiyev, Ermakhan Ibragimov, Yury Melnichenko, representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the National Olympic Committee and independent designers Olga Stanishevskaya and Elvira Naribayeva.















