NOC: We have hopes and not without reason

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev visited the Press Center of Kazakhstan organized for the country's mass media at the site of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent cites the Committee's press service.

"We have hopes, there are good results. The athletes are in good shape, we provided them with everything necessary during the preparations for the Olympic Games. However, apart from being well prepared, one also needs luck in sport. Therefore, I would like to wish our athletes good luck," said the President of the Kazakh NOC.

Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Daniyar Abulgazin addressed the Kazakh reporters.

"Kazakhstan is represented by a fairly large delegation. In terms of the number of participants, we are the second largest post-Soviet country. Our athletes will compete in nine sports. I believe that our delegation deserves the kindest words. Predicting sports results is a thankless task. Nothing matters more than hopes, and these hopes are not without reason. For sure, one thing is medals, while, secondly, the fact that our athletes participate in the leading sporting event is worthy of respect. It is necessary that our people be aware of our athletes' achievements. Therefore, the NOC of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, following the example of the Rio 2016 Olympics, organized this press center this year to facilitate the work of our journalists," he said.









It is noteworthy that the spot coverage of the Olympic Games is carried out by QazSport and KhABAR TV channels, as well as online and printed media.